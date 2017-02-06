One month after Maryland football defensive line coach Mike London accepted the head job at Howard, coach DJ Durkin announced Jimmy Brumbaugh will be his replacement.
Brumbaugh, who coached Kentucky's defensive line since 2013, will be the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach as the Terps prepare for spring workouts next month.
"Jimmy Brumbaugh is an outstanding football coach and I'm thrilled that he'll be joining our staff," Durkin said in a release. "He has a track record of developing players and preparing them for the next level. I'm excited to see the immediate impact he'll have working with our defense."
He'll work alongside defensive coordinator Andy Buh after the pair coached together at Kentucky in 2015. While with the Wildcats, Brumbaugh helped develop two NFL draft picks — Pittsburgh Steelers' Bud Dupree and Baltimore Ravens' Za'Darius Smith in 2015 — and coached others to All-SEC recognition.
He inherits a defensive line that lost two starters from 2016 — Roman Braglio and Azubuike Ukandu — but touts incoming freshmen poised to make an immediate impact.
Four-star recruit Breyon Gaddy and his brother Brandon, a three-star prospect, bring size and talent, while four-star defensive tackle Cam Spence has been one of the cornerstones of the 2017 class.
Despite his strong public commitment throughout the 2016 season, Spence took an official visit to Florida in January after London's departure. But he signed with the Terps on Feb. 1 and tweeted Sunday his excitement to work with Brumbaugh.
