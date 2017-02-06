Political messages aside, Gaga delivered a performance worthy of praise from Little Monsters and idle listeners alike. Throwing back the set list with numbers like "Poker Face," "Bad Romance" and "Telephone" increased the hype tenfold, although the slower yet mind-blowingly powerful "Million Reasons" definitely stole the show. Although she was perhaps a little winded during portions of the 13-minute performance, Gaga's vocal prowess was on full display with each new song she came out with. Whether she passed the bar set by Queen Bey I can't say, but there's no denying Lady Gaga's performance isn't one you're bound to forget any time soon.