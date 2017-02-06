The Terps (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) claimed the No. 17 ranking last week – their highest mark of the season – after jumping out to a 7-1 start in the Big Ten. But Maryland blew a 12-point lead in its 73-72 loss to then-No. 23 Purdue at Xfinity Center on Saturday. The contest marked the Terps' first test against a ranked opponent, leaving them still without a marquee victory.