The Maryland men's basketball team dropped four spots to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Terps (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) claimed the No. 17 ranking last week – their highest mark of the season – after jumping out to a 7-1 start in the Big Ten. But Maryland blew a 12-point lead in its 73-72 loss to then-No. 23 Purdue at Xfinity Center on Saturday. The contest marked the Terps' first test against a ranked opponent, leaving them still without a marquee victory.
The loss came after Maryland defeated Ohio State, 77-71, Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, for its seventh straight win.
The Terps are second in the Big Ten. Wisconsin (No. 8) and the Boilermakers (No. 16) are the other conference schools ranked in the poll.
Maryland plays three of its four next outings on the road, beginning with a bout against Penn State on Tuesday night. The stretch ends with a contest at Wisconsin on Feb. 19.
