A University of Maryland student was reportedly hit by a DOTS bus on Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., according to student witnesses. The accident took place on Knox Road near the Delta Phi Epsilon house.
The student was okay after the incident and was not transported to a hospital, said Mark Brady, chief spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department, in a text. The student did not sustain any injuries.
Sunday was bid day for PanHellenic Association sororities, any some DOTS buses transported students to and from various chapter houses.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
