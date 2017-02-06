Not all songs are able to achieve this same effect. "Taking Care of Eddy" begins as a messy, noisy collection of instruments and the plethora of harmonies midway through does little to detract from Pitts' nearly lifeless voice as he repeats the choruses. Nonetheless, the creative moves Surfer Blood is making is bringing them closer to becoming a versatile act. While it's clear the band is moving further and further in a different artistic direction, its musical intentions remain pure.