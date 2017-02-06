While the album's more traditional beats are a far cry from the off-kilter oddity of Odd Future or the gorgeous, throwback soul of The Internet, they finally give Syd a chance to step into the spotlight. She's never had a particularly strong voice, and while it was prone to getting buried on previous projects, here it stands out. Over the clean, straightforward instrumentals of Fin, Syd's wavering, vulnerable voice is an asset, not a weakness — and it shows on songs like the slinking R&B anthems "Got Her Own" and "Body."