To obfuscate the characteristics which identify historical context is to back oneself into a more and more oppressive corner of expression. Form, language, allusion: all these features in art immediately give away the source's location in time, and to restrict these devices to any degree is to greatly reduce the number of tools at an artist's disposal. There will always be indicators of where and when art comes from, and any attempt to obscure this context will fail with the passage of time. Those attempts will more than likely be detrimental to the art's quality.