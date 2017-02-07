Before Sunday's meet against Michigan, the Maryland gymnastics team had not hosted an opponent ranked in the top-10 since 2015. However, Xfinity Center's crowd was fixated on a former Terps gymnast.
Fans paused after the meet's second rotation when a video tribute to 2014 alumna Jessie Black aired. Black was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis her senior year of high school and competed for Maryland for three years. She missed her freshman season due to a fractured spine, but was awarded the Positive Mental Attitude Award following that campaign.
Senior Emily Brauckmuller, who competed with Black in 2014, said she felt humbled to honor Black.
"It was incredible because she's such an inspiration to everyone she's around," Brauckmuller said. "When she walks into the room, she just makes you smile without doing anything. It was cool to be the first team to do this."
Black, who insisted she didn't want special treatment at Maryland, notched a career-high 9.875 on bars twice as a senior — against North Carolina and West Virginia.
Her eyes betrayed her excitement when she spoke of College Park.
"It feels like home," Black said as her face lit up. "As soon as I landed at the airport, it was like I had never left."
In 2010, Black and her family told coach Brett Nelligan of her cystic fibrosis. Nelligan never wavered faith in her, though, welcoming the Rancho Santa Fe, California, native to College Park.
Black said most of her teammates didn't know the extent to which her cystic fibrosis affected her because she emanated strength. However, during Black's junior year, her teammates began to take notice, offering support in any way they could.
"Jessie has a special place in all of our hearts because she's a special kid who just so happens to have this disease," Nelligan said. "To be an athlete and have this disease is almost impossible. She's a true inspirational story."
Freshman Kirsten Peterman, who was verbally committed to Maryland for four years and had met Black during recruiting visits, appreciated the alumna's hospitality and ever-positive attitude.
Peterman said Black's attitude showed her Maryland was a family-oriented team, which made her feel at home.
Maryland and Michigan adorned purple ribbons in an ode to Black. Purple is the official color of cystic fibrosis awareness. Additionally, Black played a role in designing the Terps' leotards, according to the team's media guide.
At the conclusion of Sunday's meet, Black handed purple roses to the top-scoring gymnasts, all of whom were from Michigan, greeting them with a hug and a smile.
"It's great when the gymnastics community comes together for a bigger cause," Nelligan said.
Black now looks on from afar as seniors Leah Slobodin, Emily Brauckmuller and Sarah Faller lead the Terps. Black said she enjoyed watching the team in person, since she has been following Maryland primarily through Big Ten Network this season.
"I was just so happy to be a part of it and raise awareness," Black said. "[Competing here] was my dream."
