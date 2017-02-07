Who: Maryland Terrapins (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 4-7)
When: Feb. 7, 2017, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania
Channel: Big Ten Network
Live Stream: BTN2Go
For the first time this season, Maryland is favored in a true road game. It took until February, but Maryland is finally expected by oddsmakers to win a game where they are the visitors. Las Vegas has Maryland as 3.5 point favorites, while Kenpom expects a 73-70 win and gives Maryland a 60 percent of winning. It should not be a huge surprise that Maryland is favored against Penn State. The Nittany Lions became the first Big Ten ever to lose to Rutgers on their own court in conference play on Saturday and currently sit 5.5 games out of first place in the Big Ten.
What to watch on Maryland’s side
This is not exactly a breaking development, but Maryland really has not lost a lot this season. Purdue was only Maryland's third loss and it was the first time the Terps lost in over a month. The last two times Maryland lost, they were able to bounce back with wins. After losing to Pitt, Maryland won a nailbiter at home versus Oklahoma State. Following the Nebraska debacle, Maryland went on the road and scored a win over Michigan. Maryland has already proven twice that they can bounce back from a loss with a win, and they will need to do it again tomorrow.
What to watch on Penn State’s side
Penn State has done a good job at getting to the free throw line in conference play, but they struggle to make their free throws once they get there. No one has attempted more free throws in Big Ten play than the Nittany Lions, but they are eighth in the conference when it comes how often they make them, as they only knock down 68.9 of their shots from the charity stripe.
