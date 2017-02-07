This is not exactly a breaking development, but Maryland really has not lost a lot this season. Purdue was only Maryland's third loss and it was the first time the Terps lost in over a month. The last two times Maryland lost, they were able to bounce back with wins. After losing to Pitt, Maryland won a nailbiter at home versus Oklahoma State. Following the Nebraska debacle, Maryland went on the road and scored a win over Michigan. Maryland has already proven twice that they can bounce back from a loss with a win, and they will need to do it again tomorrow.