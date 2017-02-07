After Cekovsky's productive nonconference slate, highlighted by his 16 points and eight rebounds in the Terps' win over Kansas State on Nov. 26, the 7-foot-1, 250-pound junior missed the first six Big Ten games with a left ankle injury. He returned for Maryland's home tilt against Rutgers on Jan. 24 but combined to play 15 minutes over the next three contests. Coach Mark Turgeon was easing Cekovsky back into the rotation, citing the Slovakian had to return to basketball shape.