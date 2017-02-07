The modern world order is built on the promise that bigger nations don't invade smaller ones. If the Trump administration were to repeal sanctions, they'd be abandoning the United States' role as a guarantor of that concept. In the Baltic states, Russian posturing and an ambivalent Trump has already put the military on edge, despite the military support President Obama ordered in the twilight hours of his own administration. These NATO member-states aren't necessarily threatened by an outright invasion, but instead by the sort of asymmetric, hybrid warfare that defined the Ukrainian crises. To ignore these threats to national sovereignty is to encourage further territorial challenges by autocrats with a penchant for 19th century power plays. Unfortunately, ceding the Ukrainian crises to Putin does more than threaten the Baltic states, it undermines the regional strategies of one of our major allies.