Under Armour CEO and University of Maryland alumnus Kevin Plank highlighted his support of President Trump in a CNBC interview Tuesday.
Plank, who has donated tens of millions of dollars toward this university's athletics department, commended Trump's "pro-business" agenda and his ability to get things done. While in office, Trump has already signed off on an executive order requiring agencies to identify two regulations to repeal for each new regulation they propose. Trump also plans to roll back Wall Street regulations.
"I'm a big fan of people that operate in the world of 'publish and iterate' versus 'think, think, think, think, think,'" Plank told CNBC. "So there's a lot that I respect there."
Referencing Trump's infrastructure improvement bill and intent to construct a U.S.-Mexico border wall, Plank added that Trump "wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive."
This university and Under Armour signed a 10-year contract extension in 2014 that will pay the university about $33 million, according to The New York Times. Plank also gave $25 million toward the upcoming Cole Field House athletic and academic complex in 2014.
Comments