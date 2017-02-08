In other words, people might care just a tad bit more about open immigration and trade policies once their guacamole is threatened. And as we watch Trump's administration fully come into power while he questions the integrity of journalists and our political institutions, the need for politics to spill into pop culture increases. Some of Trump's supporters will grow tired of standing by his administration if it forces them to begrudgingly cut more and more of their favorite products out of their lives, and that might just be a good thing.