The College Park Metro Station had the sixth highest crime rate in the metro system in 2016, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's annual security report released Monday.
Forty-five "Part I" crimes were reported in College Park in 2016. Part I crimes may include homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, motor vehicle theft or the attempt and larceny, said Tyler Hunter, the public information officer for Prince George's County Police Department.
Washington's Minnesota Avenue experienced the most crime, with 53 reports. The Greenbelt and New Carrollton stations also made the list of the 10 Metro stations with the most crime. Eight of the top 10 stations are located on the Green Line.
Part I crime was down 4.7 percent from 2015 across all Metrorail stations in 2016 with 1,569 crimes reported.
Senior journalism major Patrick Stoll said he is not surprised by the amount of crime at the College Park station.
"One factor that you can chalk that up to is that it's not near anything," Stoll said. "It's far off campus and it's not well lit."
Ammy Adhia, a senior psychology major, uses the Metro about once a month to travel home. Adhia only uses the Metro during the day because she knows it is unsafe at night, she said.
"Knowing that College Park is number six kind of upsets me," Adhia said. "I think we should have more security at metro stations."
The Metro Transit Police declined to comment on the report at this time. Metro officials will hold a presentation detailing the specifics of the report at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Metro Transit Headquarters.
