The only way More Life could generate more hype is if it was called More Drake.
The follow-up to the sweet Canadian prince of hip-hop's overwhelmingly popular, underwhelming album Views (2016) is just around the corner (we hope) and, if Aubrey "Consistency" Graham's middle name is any indication, it's going to be worth a listen.
But what do we know about the project so far?
1) "Sneakin' (feat. 21 Savage)," "Fake Love" and "Two Birds, One Stone" will most likely be on it. The singles were released when Drake first announced More Life and use the project's album artwork.
2) It's coming out soon — maybe in February. During his Jan. 28 show in Amsterdam, the rapper told the audience "I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam right? But the best part about that is if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is going to be out, we can just do some whole new shit." Drake's next show in the city is on Feb. 26.
3) More Life is not a mixtape or album; so far, Drake has only referred to it as a "playlist." Considering his deal with Apple, don't be surprised if it is another Apple Music exclusive.
4) A new song apparently featuring British MC Giggs, is probably going to be on the playlist. Drake debuted it live in Amsterdam at the same show where he announced More Life would be coming soon.
Musically, More Life is a difficult project to predict. Will it appeal to the masses, like Views? Or will it feature the streamlined, hard-hitting bangers of If You're Reading This It's Too Late, Drake's last stop-gap project.
Most likely, the answer will lie somewhere in between; "Fake Love" and "Sneakin'" followed the same pop hit/rap song formula of Views' singles "One Dance" and "Pop Style," and outlier "Two Birds, One Stone" felt like an (unsuccessful) attempt at Take Care-era introspection.
If anything, the labeling of More Life as a "playlist" makes it possible that it will throw cohesion out the window — expect a variety of styles, lots of features and more than enough Drake to last until summer … or whenever it's Drake season again.
