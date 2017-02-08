UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Maryland men's basketball team usually makes up for every sloppy pass, unwarranted jump shot and missed rebound they commit in the first half.
The Terps have been sluggish in the first frame at times this season, but they've made up for the lack of energy with late comebacks, helping them jump out to a 20-3 record entering their bout against Penn State on Tuesday night.
Maryland never got into a rhythm in the first period Tuesday, and as each minute passed in the second half in which the Terps failed to solve their problems, their second consecutive loss seemed more and more likely.
Coach Mark Turgeon expected his squad to come out determined after a one-point loss to Purdue on Saturday, but instead put together one of its worst offensive performances of the season. Maryland's 70-64 defeat to the Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center marked their first time losing consecutive game this season and their first loss away from Xfinity Center in 10 tries.
Forward Lamar Stevens led the Nittany Lions' (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten) upset victory with a game-high 25 points. Forward Justin Jackson (14 points) and guards Kevin Huerter (12 points) and Melo Trimble (11 points) allowed Maryland (20-4, 8-3), which shot 34 percent, to hang around.
Maryland settled for jump shots and was sloppy with the ball in the first half, problems the Terps have sometimes faced early in games this season. Trimble, who scored his 1,500th-career point with his and-one layup and free throw in the opening two minutes, scored eight of Maryland's first 10 points.
But the Terps turned the ball over nine times in the opening 20 minutes and never settled into their offense. Maryland, which entered shooting 36.8 percent from the 3-point line, shot 34 percent from the floor and 17 percent from beyond the arc in the frame.
Maryland's previous three wins over Penn State since joining the Big Ten were decided by six or fewer points. Trimble said the Nittany Lions are hard to stop when they gain momentum. The Terps led just once in the first half.
While Maryland has recovered in the second half after jumping out to poor starts in past games, the Terps' issues continued after intermission. One of Maryland's lone positives in the first half came on the boards — the Terps outrebounded Penn State, 22-15, but the Nittany Lions bullied the Terps, who have struggled with rebounding all season, in the paint in the second frame.
The Terps seemed to gain some momentum when forward L.G. Gill made Maryland's first field of the second half at the 13:22 mark and Huerter followed with a 3-pointer. But Penn State responded with a 6-0 run, forcing Turgeon to call a timeout.
Maryland hung around until riding 6-0 run to cut Penn State's lead to six with 3:26 remaining. But Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick halted the spurt with an offensive rebound and dunk before swatting guard Anthony Cowan's shot on the ensuing possession, sending him to the ground in the process.
Cowan laid on the court for a few moments before getting back on his feet, looking just as defeated as his team after its puzzling defeat.
