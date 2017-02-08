Maryland hung around until riding 6-0 run to cut Penn State's lead to six with 3:26 remaining. But Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick halted the spurt with an offensive rebound and dunk before swatting guard Anthony Cowan's shot on the ensuing possession, sending him to the ground in the process.

Cowan laid on the court for a few moments before getting back on his feet, looking just as defeated as his team after its puzzling defeat.