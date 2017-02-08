The Slovakian big man battled foul trouble late in the second half, and as he sat on the bench with forward Damonte Dodd, the Terps' lack of center depth showed. When he was logging his eight minutes, five points and three rebounds, though, his size and power in the offensive paint flashed signs of the production the Terps need to compete with the Big Ten's powers — or at the very least to compete with Penn State. If Cekovsky can stay healthy after he returns to full strength from his six-game ankle injury absence, the Terps' post scoring should improve.