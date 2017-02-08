The Maryland women's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the USA TODAY Coaches poll Tuesday, its highest ranking of the season and first movement in more than a month.
The Terps (23-1, 11-0 Big Ten) ascended after Baylor, the previous No. 2 team, lost to Texas on Monday, the Bears' second loss of the season. Maryland remains No. 3 in the Associated Press poll, which came out before Baylor's loss Monday.
Connecticut and its 23-0 record is still the top team in both polls. Mississippi State, the only other one-loss team in the country, moved up to No. 3 in the USA TODAY poll.
After beginning the year at No. 6 and No. 5 in the USA TODAY and AP polls, respectively, Maryland had occupied the No. 3 spot behind UConn and Baylor in both since Jan. 3.
Tuesday's upward shift widens a gap of opinions about the Terps, whose only loss is to Connecticut, 87-81, in December.
The Terps rank 17th in RPI given their soft schedule this season. The NCAA Selection Committee, meanwhile, has assigned Maryland the ninth-overall seed in its bracket preview each of the last two weeks, one spot below Stanford, a team with four losses.
Analysts and commentators generally agree that though the Terps pass the so-called eye test, their weak opponents — Maryland has played the 128th-toughest schedule in the country — prevent them from ascending any higher.
Do I think Maryland is a 3-seed based on watching them? Heck no. Did they make this bed that they are laying in? Yes. #GottaScheduleBetter
— Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) February 7, 2017
Comments