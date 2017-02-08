This is not to say the show was perfect. Although there were multiple stellar moments in the show, as a whole the production failed to truly entrap viewers in its story. On several occasions, the intensity of a moment seemed to build and grow, yet never fully hit the point of emotional release. The performers were so focused on the complexity of the music; hitting all the right notes and rhythms required by Sondheim is no easy feat, and it would make sense the actual acting would take a hit when performers are so invested in the music. Another reason could be the literal length of the show. With the show itself tapping out at roughly three hours, taking the time to fully experience a moment might have been sacrificed in order to shorten the run time. It's a minor yet important critique, and when discussing the musical with my guest, I felt he put it best: The story was logically intense, but we as audience members didn't really feel the intensity.