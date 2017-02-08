University of Maryland Police responded to a harassment/stalking incident on Friday afternoon, according to police reports.

Police responded to Chestertown Hall on Friday at 3 p.m., where a male student reported that he took part in a mutually consensual sexual video chat with a woman, who then threatened to post the video online, University Police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said.

The woman demanded money, but the student refused to pay her and ended the chat.

The woman sent multiple messages to the man demanding money, Hoaas said. University Police contacted the woman and told her to stop communicating with the student. The student does not know the suspect, Hoaas said.

University Police gave the student information from the Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct, and this case is closed.

A similar incident occurred in October, when a male university student told police he was coerced into paying an individual who threatened to post nude pictures of him on Facebook if he didn’t listen. The pictures of him may have been taken during an online video chat between the scammer and the student.

Students are encouraged not to give personal information to strangers and to contact police immediately in cases involving attempted extortion, according to an Oct. 9 notice from University Police.