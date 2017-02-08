The University System of Maryland is considering adding a two-month "grace period" to legislation that requires its students to register their cars in order to qualify for in-state tuition.
One of the nine requirements for qualifying for in-state tuition is to "regist[er] all owned or leased motor vehicles in Maryland for at least 12 consecutive months, if previously registered in another state[,]" according to a system document.
The new system amendment states if there is evidence that a student registered an owned or leased vehicle within 60 days of moving to this state — and has lived in the state for at least 12 consecutive months — he or she would still meet the requirement. This cuts the required vehicle registration period from 12 to 10 months.
"Since the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration requires individuals to change their license and registration within 60 days of moving to the state, the revision reflects that such a grace period," wrote system spokesperson Mike Lurie in an email.
The same "grace period" would apply for the driver's license requirement. System students who have lived in the state for at least 12 consecutive months but have held a Maryland driver's license for less than 12 months will qualify for in-state tuition if they can show proof of registration within 60 days of moving to the state, according to the amendment.
The amendment notes any student will meet the voter registration requirement if they are currently registered to vote in the state, with no time requirement.
Other requirements for in-state tuition, such as paying Maryland income tax on all taxable income and receiving no public assistance from any other state, remain untouched.
Before the policy can go into effect, the full Board of Regents must vote it on, which could happen at its next meeting on Feb. 17. The agenda will not be finalized until that week.
