First, a few caveats: First, violent protesters make up a tiny segment of the protesting population. More than 3 million participated in the global women's marches; a little more than 100 rioted in Berkeley. Second, Martin Luther King Jr. was generally correct when he described a riot as "the language of the unheard." Rioters, especially those of desperate socio-economic background, deserve compassion. Third, non-violence isn't the only morally viable form of political resistance. Many of the folks who lecture protesters about the virtues of MLK and Gandhi forget that the United States was built on violent resistance to a repressive colonial regime.