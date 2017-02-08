When voluntourists arrive, their host countries suffer

In essence, it's difficult to judge whether a service trip exploits communities for a much-needed wanderlust fix. But with the extensive volume of volunteer programs nowadays, it's crucial to ask important questions: Why are you volunteering? Does the program you're volunteering in employ local workers as well? Does it rely on wealthy white Americans to do work that trained locals could complete? Does it emphasize infrastructure rather than short-term advancement? These are the questions you need to decide before you embark on a trip to "change the world."