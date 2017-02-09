In September, the Maryland gymnastics team held a team meeting in which seniors Emily Brauckmuller, Sarah Faller and Leah Slobodin said they wanted to leave the team better than they found it.
And despite a 1-6 start to the season, Brauckmuller said the Terps are moving in the right direction.
Sunday's meet against No. 7 Michigan marked the second time this season the Terps have eclipsed their previous season-high in points in a losing effort. Still, Brauckmuller valued the team's scoring output more than the result.
"We still got a great team score," she said, "which we're all really excited about."
The top 36 teams earn bids to NCAA Regionals based on an average of their top six total meet scores, independent of wins and losses; additionally, the team is judged based on an all-around competitor's top six scores, again omitting their highest score. Squads must include three away scores in both totals.
Brauckmuller, who scored a career-high 9.900 on floor in the meet's final rotation, is confident Maryland will find its way back to the postseason.
"I never doubt that," Brauckmuller said. "We just need to keep doing what we're doing."
She stressed the importance of the Terps staying internally focused. The team's mantra all season has been "staying in the bubble," whether that be on an individual level during a nerve-wracking routine or as a team in a raucous road environment.
"Nothing outside of that bubble matters," coach Brett Nelligan said. "The only thing that matters is the team, the coaches and the event that we're on."
One example came during Brauckmuller's floor routine. Michigan had already clinched the meet, but whether the Terps met Nelligan's team goal of exceeding 195 points hinged on Brauckmuller's performance.
It was at this time Brauckmuller realized this was her last year in competitive gymnastics, giving her extra motivation to come through for her teammates.
"You need to enjoy every moment of it," Brauckmuller said. "Every turn, every smile you can make at the judges. Even just sitting around dancing with teammates."
"That is a must-hit situation," Nelligan added. "She was able to keep her nerves calm. I'm really proud of her."
Brauckmuller said the Terps "turned over a new leaf" against the Wolverines, as they found a lineup that catered to their strengths.
Freshman Kirsten Peterman, who competed on bars for the first time this season, agreed.
She cited Maryland's failure to reach its potential up until Sunday.
"Trying to stay enthusiastic even when the scores are bad is extremely hard," Brauckmuller said, referencing the team's first few meets of the season.
Still, she said it's been much easier to remain enthusiastic when losing efforts still produce improved team scores.
"I'm hoping that we can just not think about winning or losing," Brauckmuller said. "Just thinking about each person's routine one skill at a time."
