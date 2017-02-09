Like Scalia, Gorsuch takes what is often called a "textualist" or "originalist" view of the law, and the role of courts in government. For Gorsuch, the role of the judge is to understand the reasoning and language of the law according to the original meaning, and not to apply the values of the judge to the written text. Unlike Scalia, who was famous for biting and bold writings on the court, Gorsuch's opinions come across as polite and engaging, drawing on a great deal of knowledge and presenting his reasoning in a way that even a non-lawyer like me can understand.