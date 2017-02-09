Residents of Oakland Hall were evacuated at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning due to a sprinkler leakage and fire alarm.
Only one sprinkler went off on the third floor, said James Crabtree-Hannigan, a second floor resident of Oakland Hall and writer for The Diamondback.
The fire department and police responded to the alarm, and allowed students to return inside the building at about 2:25 a.m. after the alarm and sprinkler were turned off, Crabtree-Hannigan said. However, residual water leakage continued after 6 a.m., Crabtree-Hannigan added.
Water damage occurred in the basement and first, second and third floors; although damage to the first floor was contained to the common areas, Crabtree-Hannigan said.
At about 5 a.m., Crabtree-Hannigan said a University of Maryland maintenance worker knocked on his door to inspect damages.
"At that point we still had water actively coming into our room through the walls," Crabtree-Hannigan wrote in an email.
At about 6 a.m. this morning, the university's Facilities Management sent an email to select residents of the second and third floors of Oakland Hall informing them that workers will begin inspecting rooms Thursday at 9 a.m. to assess damages, according to the email.
The workers may have to return several times, according to the email, and they will also set up dehumidifiers in areas with significant water damages.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
