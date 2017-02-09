University of Maryland Police responded to reports of vandalism, theft and fire, among other incidents this past week, according to police reports.
Theft
On Friday at 3:17 p.m., University Police responded to 251 North for a theft report, University Police spokeswoman Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas said. A male university student forgot his backpack in the dining hall at about 6 p.m. the previous day, and his bag was missing when he went back for it on Friday at noon.
University Police will review cameras in the area, Hoaas said. This case is still open.
Vandalism
University Police responded to McKeldin Library on Saturday at 5:26 p.m., when a reporting person notified police a door at the main entrance was cracked, Hoaas said.
The reporting person noticed the damage at 3 p.m. that day. However, it is unknown how long the crack was there, Hoaas said.
University Police will review cameras near the area as a part of their investigation. This case is open.
Fire
University Police responded to the Xfinity Center on Saturday at 11:28 p.m. for a fire alarm. Officers discovered smoke in a room, and the case was handled by the University Fire Marshal's Office, Hoaas said.
Fraud
On Monday at 5:35 p.m., University Police responded to the 3400 block of Tulane Drive for a report of fraud. The incident took place nine minutes before police arrived. This case is open and active.
Police responded to the 3900 block of Campus Drive on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. for a fraud report. The incident took place at noon two days earlier. This case remains active.
Harassment/stalking
University Police responded to Chestertown Hall on Friday at 3 p.m., where a male university student reported he participated in a mutually consensual sexual video chat with a woman, who threatened to post the video online, Hoaas said. The woman demanded money, but the student refused to pay and ended the chat.
The woman sent multiple messages to the victim demanding money, Hoaas said. University Police contacted the woman and told her to stop contacting the student. The victim does not know the suspect, Hoaas said.
University Police gave the victim information from the Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct. This case is closed.
Other incident
On Sunday at 4:08 p.m., University Police responded to the J. M. Patterson building for water on the floor, Hoaas said. An officer discovered water leaking from a pipe in the ceiling.
Police notified Facilities Management, who responded to the scene for cleanup, Hoaas said. This case is closed.
