Take a look at Roman Catholicism. Catholic nuns have traditionally worn habits for centuries, and some Catholic priests also don cassocks, or black suits with a Roman collars to distinguish themselves from Protestant pastors. As a religion brimming with symbolic garments, Catholicism is more similar to Islam regarding clothing than many would think. Even outside Christianity, other faiths such as Sikhism, Buddhism and Orthodox Judaism all include some form of religious garb that represents the faith. Many Sikh men wear turbans and refrain from cutting their hair to show their piety. In the Orthodox Jewish community, women often cover their hair and wear long skirts as a sign of modesty, while men typically grow their beards and wear kippahs. Buddhist monks and nuns also have a particular set of clothing, which includes a bright saffron-colored robe representing the simple lives they vow to lead.