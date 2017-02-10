Perhaps Maryland's most crucial miscue came with about three minutes remaining. The Terps, who have struggled to rebound all season, gained momentum with a 6-0 run to move within four. But Huerter didn't box out Penn State guard Nazeer Bostick, and the freshman capitalized by jumping over Huerter for an offensive rebound and finishing a layup. Jackson rested his arms on his knees for a few moments before jogging back on defense, looking exhausted.