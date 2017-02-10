A boy with the stature of a child and the face of a fully grown man gazes out the window of his surrealistically stereotypical Los Angeles home, intently watching as two feet disappear into an industrial pipe. Keep watching and eventually you'll find out who they belong to.
555, a new Vimeo short-form comedy series, is all at once hilarious, unsettling and heartfelt. Director Andrew DeYoung and comedians Kate Berlant and John Early have created something that is wholly original.
The series consists of five individual short films that each run about 10 to 15 minutes in length. In each scenario, two characters, played by Berlant and Early, navigate a theme typical of Los Angeles. The two are always entrenched in the greed, backstabbing and self-obsession that permeates the culture of those trying to make it in the entertainment industry. Inevitably, in each scenario one of the characters succeeds at the expense of the other.
The dark comedy involved in crafting such interesting dynamics shines throughout, as each set of characters is forced to explore their own demons and insecurities. This tug-of-war between friendship and success is a relatable dilemma, and each episode uniquely depicts a different take on that narrative.
It's a format that couldn't be more perfect for Berlant and Early, who play off each other with enviable comedic ease. Each brings a different type of humanity to the wide range of duos they portray, including a mother and son, two fast-talking agents and a pair of young actors. They're the perfect team in handling this grim and eccentric comedy, as they both possess the genius line delivery of stand-up comedians in combination with the convincing performance chops of seasoned actors.
The Vimeo description for the series describes the setting as a "Hollywood hellscape." That couldn't be more apt. The actors are set against colorful neon backdrops that frame the bizarre scenes beautifully. In 555, Los Angeles is an otherworldly corrupt playground, full of expansive deserts, pastel purple and blue cotton candy skies.
What truly makes 555 a unique success is its ability to toy with the formatting of typical comedic series; not only that, 555 is a comedy that isn't afraid to be confusing or disturbing. Emotionally taxing moments do not come at the expense of more comedic ones, instead complementing them in a way that makes the series far more dynamic than many others of its kind.
The entire series only runs about an hour in total, which is a shame because I could have watched for days. But if you're looking for a quick compelling binge from some genius comedic minds, look no further than 555.
Comments