The series consists of five individual short films that each run about 10 to 15 minutes in length. In each scenario, two characters, played by Berlant and Early, navigate a theme typical of Los Angeles. The two are always entrenched in the greed, backstabbing and self-obsession that permeates the culture of those trying to make it in the entertainment industry. Inevitably, in each scenario one of the characters succeeds at the expense of the other.