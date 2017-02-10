University President Wallace Loh must approve the changes to the policy for them to take effect. If Loh signs off on the changes, the Division of Research will adopt a checklist of terms and conditions to assist principal investigators in evaluating restricted research opportunities. The university will also implement mandatory training before a researcher can serve as the principal investigator on a restricted project, and create a quarterly report for internal use on the restricted research activity, among several other changes. The Research Council will then annually report the contents of the four quarterly reports generated over the last year.