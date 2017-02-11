In the opening period, Maryland's reserves outscored Ohio State's, 20-0. Guard Jaylen Brantley, who had shot 2-for-11 in his previous four outings, led the group by scoring eight of his 11 points in the half. Then forward Michal Cekovsky slammed two dunks with about four minutes left in the frame, igniting the 17,950 fans at Xfinity Center and causing multiple players to chest bump as the Buckeyes called a timeout.