The Maryland softball team fell to Colorado State and Texas in the second day of the Texas Invitational tournament. The Terps fell to the Rams for the second time in as many days and lost, 10-2, to Texas in the nightcap.
The Terps (0-4) found themselves in an early hole to start against the Rams (2-2) after a two-out Hannah McCorkhill three-run home run. It was the fourth homer Colorado State hit in its two games against Maryland.
Senior pitcher Hannah Dewey's day was done early after giving up two walks with the bases loaded to make it 5-0. Sophomore Ari Jarvis came in to pitch and got out of the inning with two ground balls.
Ari Jarvis pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts but gave up three doubles, which put pressure on the sophomore each inning. She worked out of a second-and-third situation in the sixth inning to keep it a five-run game before freshman Lauren Graves replaced her in the circle in the seventh.
Graves' early-season struggles continued in the seventh inning, giving up two doubles to start the frame. The freshman worked out of a bases loaded situation to keep the score at 6-0.
Through six innings, the Terps had three total hits. Freshman outfielder Amanda Brashear led with two while freshman infielder Anna Kufta had one. Maryland made a late push, scoring two runs in the seventh inning on RBI singles from infielder Brigette Nordberg and pinch hitter Destiney Henderson but eventually fell, 6-3.
Ari Jarvis started her first game of the season against Texas. After a scoreless first, the Longhorns grabbed a lead in the second with a two-RBI single from outfielder Bekah Alcozer.
Texas added three runs in the third inning. A sacrifice fly scored infielder Devon Tunning before infielder Kaitlyn Slack's triple drove in outfielder Taylor McAllister. An error from Kufta at third base scored Slack, and after a walk, Graves replaced Ari Jarvis in the circle. Ari Jarvis pitched 13 innings in four games over two days.
Kufta made up for her error with a two-run home run in the fourth to score Ellazar and cut Texas' lead to 5-2. But the Terps could not keep the Longhorns off the board in the bottom half of the inning. After two walks, Devon Tunning hit a three-run shot off Graves to give the Longhorns an 8-2 lead.
After another double with no outs in the fourth, coach Julie Wright swapped in senior pitcher Hannah Dewey for Graves. The Terps allowed one more run before getting out of the four-run, three-hit inning.
Texas outhit Maryland, 11-3, in the loss. Ellazar and led with the Terps with two hits and a run. Maryland has a rematch No. 16 Minnesota on Sunday, its final game in the Texas Invitational.
