Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese called a timeout with about three and a half minutes left in the second quarter after a Michigan State 3-pointer pulled the Spartans within five points.
Before play had even resumed, Frese's team led by six points, as the officials reviewed Spartans guard Tori Jankoska's triple and saw her foot was on the line. A little over two minutes later, Maryland was up by 14, and Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant called a timeout in an attempt to curb the Terps' momentum.
The Spartans trailed by 11 at the half and never got back within single digits as Maryland secured an 89-72 victory for its 13th straight Big Ten win.
Guard Destiny Slocum made a deep 3-pointer on the first possession out of that timeout, guard Kristen Confroy hit a three of her own and center Brionna Jones made a pair of layups to help Maryland distance itself from the Spartans before the break.
Until that point, Michigan State hung around. Jankoska scored 13 points in the first half, becoming the first Spartan in history to surpass 2,000 points, and she scored a bucket at the end of the first quarter as part of a 6-0 run to pull Michigan State within six points after the first frame.
The Spartans had tied the game at 11, but Maryland responded with a 12-2 run with scores by Slocum, Confroy, Jones and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.
Jones dominated all game, scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, making her first seven shots and finishing shooting 9-for-12.
The Spartans and Jankoska went ice-cold in the third quarter. Michigan State scored just nine points in the period and shot 25 percent from the field without shooting any 3-pointers. Jankoska was scoreless in the third quarter.
Maryland also cooled down in the third, scoring 16 points on 40-percent shooting after making over 60 percent of its shots before halftime.
Michigan State entered the fourth quarter trailing by 18, but Jankoska scored eight points early in the period to get Michigan State back within 13 and causing Frese to use another timeout.
Again the Terps settled down, with Walker-Kimbrough making a steal and going coast-to-coast for a layup, Jones making an and-one reverse layup and the team locking Jankoska down.
The Spartans may have stayed in the game for longer had they taken care of business from the foul line. Michigan State made just six of its 15 free-throw tries.
Maryland went to the line 30 times, including 13 from Jones, and caused two Spartans to foul out.
Michigan State came within 11 late in the fourth quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers from Walker-Kimbrough extended Maryland's lead back out to 17 as the game drew to a close.
