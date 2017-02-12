Welcome back, Maryland men's basketball offense.
Hope it was nice — maybe warm and sunny — wherever you went for the week.
You didn't miss much. Actually, the Terps really missed you.
Tuesday night against Penn State, they missed 39 of their 50 shots. The shortcomings seeped over to your friend, defense, and led to an upset loss.
But, offense, it was good to see you return Saturday against Ohio State. Maryland needed a spark — that 86-77 win — to snap a two-game slide.
You came back with a vengeance in the first half, when the Terps shot 55 percent from the field and made seven of their 16 three-point attempts.
You helped guard Jaylen Brantley emerge as the leader for a potent bench performance and made sure nine players scored at least three points in the frame.
"I knew they were dialed in and ready to play well," Turgeon said. "We did."
While your positive influence disappeared for stretches in the second half, offense, you returned late to help guard Kevin Huerter sink a big 3-pointer with two minutes left and to watch guard Anthony Cowan match it inside the final minute.
The Ohio State attack threatened to erase the Terps' lead. Instead, those points propelled Huerter to finish with 18 and Cowan to lead the squad with 19.
So, offense, please make the No. 21 Terps a promise. Don't take another vacation before April.
They enter their toughest stretch of the season with a midweek tilt at Northwestern before a showdown next weekend at No. 7 Wisconsin, and they need you to continue the rhythm.
Guard Anthony Cowan: A-
Before the rematch against the Buckeyes, Cowan was 9 of 37 from the field in the last five games. So, to relieve some of the pressure on his scoring role, Turgeon told the rookie he wanted Cowan to lead the Big Ten in assists for the remainder of the season. Instead, Cowan took the floor in front of a gold-clad Xfinity Center sellout and matched a career-high 19 points. While the Terps faltered in the second half, he remained steady and poured in 16. Perhaps most impressive was his 10-for-10 mark at the free throw line.
Guard Melo Trimble: C
Teammates have complimented the junior's passing and leadership in recent games. Ohio State coach Thad Matta also declined to say Trimble struggled Saturday. But that doesn't lessen the impact of his shooting shortcomings. He managed 10 points, but that came on three makes in 11 tries. He also went 1-for-6 from three. While the freshmen have masked Trimble's quiet showings, the star needs to find a groove if the Terps stand to close the season with success.
Guard Kevin Huerter: A-
When Ohio State went on a run at the start of the second half, cutting the Terps' 12 point lead in half, Huerter helped his team stay in front with two layups and a 3-pointer. His instincts in transition dazzled. It was part of his 18 points on 58.3 percent shooting to complement four rebounds and three feeds. The freshman's poise, especially on his late trey from way behind the arc, should anchor the Terps come tournament time.
Guard Jaylen Brantley: B+
The junior hit the floor with about six minutes left in the first half after an Ohio State players' knee collided with his thigh. He hobbled to the bench, and it temporarily put a damper on what had been an electric start to his afternoon. He tallied eight points, a rebound and a steal in his first eight minutes. Turgeon said his guard was anxious to avenge his unproductive past outings, and he completed the mission when he returned from the scare later in the period to add three more points, another board and two dimes.
Forward Ivan Bender: B
Though Turgeon wanted to work forward Michal Cekovsky into the rotation for more minutes, Bender didn't give him the chance. The sixth-year coach declared Bender was the team's best post defender in the second half, and with Ohio State threatening to come back, Turgeon didn't want to disrupt the sophomore's momentum. Bender totaled six points, two rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes.
