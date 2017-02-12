The junior hit the floor with about six minutes left in the first half after an Ohio State players' knee collided with his thigh. He hobbled to the bench, and it temporarily put a damper on what had been an electric start to his afternoon. He tallied eight points, a rebound and a steal in his first eight minutes. Turgeon said his guard was anxious to avenge his unproductive past outings, and he completed the mission when he returned from the scare later in the period to add three more points, another board and two dimes.