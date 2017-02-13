One last moment of brilliance to prove my point: at the end of Sunday's episode, after Hannah starts to develop feelings for her surf instructor, he casually mentions he has a girlfriend. It's an open thing, though — very modern. She's clearly hurt by this revelation but plays it cool. They attend a bonfire together that night and as some douche with a ukulele plays "She's So High" we get a stunning shot of Hannah's face. Tears pool in her eyes and there's a quiver on her lips that vacillates between a smile and a frown. It's hard to tell what she's feeling and harder still to know how to feel in response. She is, and always has been, a beautiful mess.