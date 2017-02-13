But a relationship with a Palestinian man, even without distance, remains far different from any other. Their pains and their troubles are so far removed from ours. Since I met him two years ago, he has buried several friends. He has disappeared many times, for hours at a time. And when he does, I know that the occupying military has stopped him on his way home. They have searched him, made him wait for hours and if he's lucky, he returns home only slightly hurt. It is how it goes for many men in Palestine. In the eyes of the occupier, each one is a suspect. But as the man I love once told me, "Love is the only request from those who have been deprived of their freedom."