While Lupe might call it a "refinement of LASERS," DROGAS Light suffers many of the same issues that plagued the sloppy 2011 pop-rap record. The best songs here play directly Lupe's strengths as an artist — seven-minute Chicago soul epic "Kill" wouldn't sound out of place on Food & Liquor. And the Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T-featuring trap anthem "Tranquillo" hurts itself with a painfully obvious hook, but is a largely enjoyable stab at trap rap.The album takes too many awkward leaps in suspect directions to work as a cohesive project. Which is fine — even Lupe admits the album was cobbled together from demos and unreleased tracks.