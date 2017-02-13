The Maryland softball team relied on a newcomer during this weekend's Texas Invitational tournament.
While the Terps lost their five games, freshman infielder Anna Kufta impressed on offense. She hit .438 to start her Maryland career with two doubles, two home runs and a team-high four RBIs in the five-game tournament.
"We always talk about putting our piece in, our piece of the puzzle," Kufta said of her power-hitting ability. "That's my piece, and everyone else contributes their piece, and that's how we're going to end up winning."
Infielder Skylynne Ellazar, who is second on the team with a .467 average, reaching base on seven singles, benefitted from Kufta's prowess. The two players were third and fourth, respectively, in four of the five lineups this weekend and reached base in succession five times.
The Terps recorded their runs in a 10-2 loss to Texas when Ellazar reached with a single in the fourth inning before Kufta crushed a homer to left.
"We're not known for having the long ball, so [Kufta] coming in is a big plus for us to have that in our back pocket," Ellazar said.
Ellazar admitted her approach at the plate has simplified with Kufta batting behind her. She just focuses on reaching base.
"She's helping protect [Ellazar] and helping to protect Kristina Dillard," coach Julie Wright said. "It's really nice for those two to relax and do their thing because they know [Kufta] can come in and provide some power and support."
Against Minnesota on Sunday, the Terps grabbed a 2-0 lead before falling, 10-2. To lead off, freshman outfielder Amanda Brashear, who paced the Terps with eight hits and a .500 average on the weekend, singled before she was caught stealing. Ellazar followed with a single and advanced to third when Kufta reached on a base hit.
Dillard scored Ellazar with an RBI single, and Dillard came home when infielder Juli Strange later reached on an error.
"Those two are winners," Wright said of Kufta and Brashear's contributions. "They come from winning programs, high-level travel ball teams. They understand how to win and what it takes to win. So, it doesn't surprise me at all that they are doing so well. They're made for this level."
Kufta started the final game of the series at catcher, while Dillard played third base, swapping the positions they played in the other four games. Kufta rotated back to third and Dillard moved behind the plate in the fourth inning.
Playing catcher wasn't out of the ordinary for Kufta. On her high school team, it was her primary position, while she played third for her travel squad.
"Catching every game at our level is extremely difficult, and you get beat up," Wright said. "We have a number of different pitchers so [Dillard's] had to adjust to a number of different things, and she's doing a really good job, but I did want to give her legs a break."
With Dillard a senior, Wright expects her powerful freshman to catch often next year.
"I wanted to get her in a situation slowly but surely this year," Wright said, "that she's comfortable when she steps in next year."
