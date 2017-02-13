After Trump wrapped up the Republican primary, Ryan didn't commit to supporting him. But, after weeks of hand-wringing, he endorsed Trump. When Trump explained that a Mexican-American judge shouldn't hear a case to which Trump was a party, Ryan stood firm in his convictions; that's the textbook definition of racism, he declared. But still, he reaffirmed his support for Trump. Ryan was offended by Trump's proposed Muslim ban. But did this change Ryan's decision to endorse him? Of course not. When Trump was caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women, Ryan couldn't handle it anymore. He was "sickened" and insisted that he wouldn't campaign with or defend Trump anymore. However, in the days leading up to the election, Ryan offered to campaign with his party's nominee.