Still, it takes a while for the show to grow on you. Because comics tend to be so exaggerated, it seems like the actors chose to reflect that in their respective performances. While I can appreciate what they're trying to do, the amount of melodrama present is sometimes a little hard to watch. These exaggerations only highlight how unrealistic the entire plot is. In the span of three episodes, it's revealed one character has a sexual relationship with a teacher, another one becomes so controlling that even the local sheriff appears intimidated by her, and yet another dresses up as a sexy, dominatrix-looking vixen. While not completely unbelievable, keep in mind they are all sophomores in high school.