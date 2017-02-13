The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement aims to "end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law," according to its website. The movement has picked up momentum on college campuses across the nation in recent years. Several universities' student governments, including those at the University of California, Riverside and the University of California, Santa Cruz, have passed resolutions for their campuses to pull out investments in companies that support the occupation. Companies named include Hewlett-Packard, Caterpillar, Lockheed Martin and Elbit, an Israel-based defense technology company.