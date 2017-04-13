The Washington Mystics selected former Maryland women's basketball guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough with the sixth pick in the WNBA draft Thursday, making Walker-Kimbrough the 16th Terp to be picked since the league began in 1997.
Walker-Kimbrough appeared on All-America lists as a junior and senior and finished as the most-accurate 3-point shooter (.459) in Maryland history.
The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native scored the fourth-most points (2,156) of any Maryland player and has two of the top five scoring seasons.
She is the fourth Terp to be drafted by the Mystics, which currently have former Maryland guard Kristi Toliver and forward Tianna Hawkins on their roster.
Maryland has had at least one player selected in each draft since 2012. Walker-Kimbrough is the 12th Maryland player under coach Brenda Frese to be selected and the seventh top-ten selection.
Walker-Kimbrough is Maryland's first first-round selection since Alyssa Thomas was the fourth pick in the 2014 draft.
Last year, the Indiana Fever selected former guard Brene Moseley in the second round.
