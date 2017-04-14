The Connecticut Sun selected former Maryland women's basketball center Brionna Jones with the eighth pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft Thursday, two picks after teammate Shatori Walker-Kimbrough was selected by the Washington Mystics.
"It was an amazing experience, having all my dreams come true in that one moment," said Jones, who attended the draft in New York City. "It was so exciting."
Jones was an All-American in her junior and senior seasons and led the nation in field goal percentage over her final two campaigns with the Terps.
The Havre de Grace native set Maryland's single-season scoring record this year with 697 points and finished one rebound short of Alyssa Thomas' record of 381 boards. In four seasons in College Park, Jones posted the second-best shooting percentage (.650) and the third-most rebounds (1,209) in program history.
"It's amazing, coming into my freshman year with the torn ACL and not knowing how I was gonna fit in at Maryland and then coming here to finish this off," Jones said.
"First, [Walker-Kimbrough and I] got our jerseys lifted into the rafters, which was totally unbelievable, and now we got our names called in the draft. It's crazy to think about how far I've come in the last four years."
She's the first Maryland player selected by the Sun, which also have former forward Alyssa Thomas and former center Lynetta Kizer on their roster. The Sun went 14-20 last season, finishing in ninth place.
"I was so happy to be able to stay and play on the east coast," Jones said, "because I know my family's going to try to make it to as many games as they can."
Jones is the 13th Maryland player coached by Brenda Frese to be selected in the WNBA Draft, and Frese's eighth top-10 selection.
Maryland has had at least one player selected in the draft every year since 2012.
This is also the third time Maryland has had two players go in the top-10 in the WNBA Draft. The Terps had two of the first 10 selections in 2008 (Crystal Langhorne and Laura Harper) and 2009 (Marissa Coleman and Kristi Toliver).
"We're just ecstatic," said Jones' father, Mike. "Just excitement and joy."
