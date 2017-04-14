For one, the idea that Pepsi can cure our society of its present inequalities was completely misdirected. And using a white supermodel among a backdrop of minorities only emphasizes the idea of the white man's burden. Pepsi's marketing team can insert the most motivating, empowering song and add in a woman photographer wearing a hijab all it wants, but this commercial only reinforced that 1) white people can solve everything 2) minorities will always be in the background 3) our world is driven by an unquenchable (no pun intended) drive for money.