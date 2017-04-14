Every search requires some kind of faith. For some, it's faith in established religion. They throw themselves into organizations, creeds and tradition, and whether they truly believe or not, they are cradled by these belief systems. It is their buoy, their rock. For others, faith is vaguer. They look to the sky with hopeful eyes; they shout questions into the void. This faith, it can be fickle. With time, and silence, after years of having a one-sided conversation, it can become like one long banging of your fist against a door that just won't open — a frustrated, then furious, pounding that eventually ends in the breaking of either your hand or the door. In season three of The Leftovers, as the anniversary arrives, most of the world is done looking upward with conviction. For many of the residents of Mapleton and Jarden and the rest of the world, something is now broken.