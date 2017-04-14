"The search is going well," Kelley said. "The search firm says there is a lot of interest expressed nationally about this position." After becoming this university's first chief diversity officer five years ago, Kumea Shorter-Gooden announced her resignation in January, and Cynthia Edmunds — a staff ombuds officer — became the interim position-holder. Though Edmunds is not one of the possible candidates for the position, she is a member of the search committee.