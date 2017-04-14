It would have cost United a couple hundred dollars to rent a car and drive their crew to Kentucky. Alternatively, they could have kept raising the offer for travelers to give up their seats — I'd certainly give up mine for a $2,000 voucher and a few packs of peanuts. I'm not a business guy, but it seems like common sense to avoid bringing in police officers to forcibly eject an elderly man from the plane. Regardless, United's choices, seemingly made in the absence of an understanding that images have profound power on the internet, started a firestorm.