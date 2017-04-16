Maryland softball pitcher Hannah Dewey crouched down in the circle after her pitch just missed the outside corner to walk Michigan infielder Tera Blanco in the seventh inning. It put runners on first and second with one out. Then, for the second time that inning, Dewey crouched as she walked catcher Katie Alexander to load the bases.
Outfielder Kelly Christner followed with a bloop single into left field to score pinch runner Haley Hoogenraad and tie the game, and outfielder Courtney Richardson hit a sac fly to give Michigan a 4-3 lead.
That sequence pushed No. 18 Michigan over the top as it won the rubber match of the series, 4-3.
Michigan pitcher Megan Betsa only allowed four hits, but surrendered three runs as the Terps took a lead into the seventh inning. After falling behind via outfielder Courtney Richardson's home run in the second, Maryland pulled itself back in the game.
As soon as Maryland softball infielder Juli Strange made contact in the fourth inning, coach Julie Wright raised her hand. The leadoff hitter launched a home run over the left field fence for Maryland's first hit of the contest and to to tie the game at one. The redshirt senior is now tied for fifth on Maryland's all-time runs scored list with 120.
"That kid, it's guts," Wright said Saturday. "And that kid's a fifth-year senior here, who plays with all heart, she plays from the inside out. She is Maryland."
Then in the fifth, outfielder Sarah Calta followed outfielder Kassidy Cross' single to with a two-RBI triple. As Cross hurled around the bases to score from first to slide in at home and beat the throw, infielder Skylynne Ellazar leapt from the dugout and jumped on the freshman.
But in the seventh, Michigan capitalized on three walks to retake a 4-3 lead. With runners on first and second after Cross walked and Calta singled, Strange grounded into a fielder's choice and outfielder Amanda Brashear struck out to end the game.
