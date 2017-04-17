Among the many adjectives one could use to describe President Trump's strike against the brutal Syrian regime — impulsive, forceful, presidential, rash — one word stands out: confusing. No one expected this. Why would the president, after warning against anti-regime military action for years, suddenly turn to Tomahawk missiles? And why would President Assad use chemical weapons at all? The strikes disrupted America's political equilibrium: The McCain-Graham duo echoed Trump's recent judgment, Democratic leaders tentatively supported their foe and the alt-right was furious with their champion.